Hollywood has the Oscars, the music industry has the Grammys and esteemed Port Stephens businesses have their own night of nights.
Winners of the 2022 Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards will be announced at glitzy awards presentation in Soldiers Point on Tuesday, November 22.
This year the awards are being run on behalf of the Examiner by event company Precedent Productions.
"The awards evening will be a glittering event, where our finalists dress up and let their hair down for an evening of entertainment, good food, relaxed conversation and, of course, celebration," Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said.
"Just being there as a finalist is a huge achievement, and it is a great opportunity for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out."
The awards, which has been running in Port Stephens for more than 20 years, is a celebration of local businesses and gives residents an opportunity to show their support for their favourite operators.
More than 7750 votes were cast in the 2022 awards, with people once again strongly supporting Port Stephens businesses in their nominations. All finalists in the 32 award categories have now been notified.
The official finalist guide will be published in the November 17 print edition of the Examiner. It will also be available to see online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au.
This is a chance for customers and clients to see if the businesses they nominated are finalists.
Mr Loe said the high quality of all nominees will make the judging panel's job a "great pleasure" but also "immensely difficult".
"To be a finalist at the presentation evening is a huge achievement and everyone is always extremely proud to be there," he said.
"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards, to congratulate all the finalists on their achievements.
"I would also like to thank the Port Stephens community for the enormous support they have shown for their local businesses this year. Without them, these outstanding businesses would receive the recognition which they deserve."
The hugely popular gala presentation night, where the award winners will be announced, will make a welcome return this year following two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
The event will be held at Soldiers Point Bowling Club. Doors will open at 6.30pm with the event kicking off around 7.15pm. Finalists will be instructed on how to buy tickets to the awards night.
