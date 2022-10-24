The Angel Billy Golf Classic will return for the 25th year in November to raise vital funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
More than $750,000 has been raised for the helicopter through the golf classic since it was first staged in 1997.
"All the funds raised from our Angel Billy Golf Classic are used to keep the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service in the air 24/7," Bob Greenlees, vice president of organisers Port Stephens Support Group, said.
"This service is vital to our region and it is only with the generous support of our wonderful community that we can all contribute to make this happen."
Port Stephens Toyota has once again thrown its support behind the event and put forward a Toyota Yaris Cross as a hole in one prize.
There will also be raffles held on the day of classic with the major prize, donated by Harvey Norman, worth more than $4000.
The classic will be held at Nelson Bay Golf Club on Sunday, November 6. It is a 18-hole ambrose game. Registrations will be taken at 8am for a 8.30am shotgun start.
Entry for a corporate team of four people is $900. Social team entry for four people is $360. The field is limited to 200 people.
NRL greats Peter Sterling, John Muggleton, Craig Johnson and Nathan Green are expected to play and give talks during lunch.
Entry forms into the Angel Billy are available from Rob Wilbow at rjwilbow@bigpond.com or Nelson Bay Golf Club reception.
