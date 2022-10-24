Port Stephens Examiner
25th annual Angel Billy Golf Classic to be held at Nelson Bay Golf Club on November 6

October 24 2022 - 3:00am
Port Stephens Support Group members Bob Greenlees and Karen Hendry with Michelle Smith and Kalum Wright from Port Stephens Toyota.

The Angel Billy Golf Classic will return for the 25th year in November to raise vital funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

