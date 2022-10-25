Port Stephens Examiner
Completely RAW Exhibition to showcase works by Port Stephens artists like never before

October 25 2022 - 2:30am
Some of the artists who will be showing works in the Completely RAW Exhibition: (left to right from back) Anna Webster, Alita Knaggs, Nada O'Loughlin, Bev McKinnon-Matthews, Liz Oldmeadow, Christine Leaming, Cory Acorn, Jenny Dobbie.

Lion Studios is throwing its support behind the artists that have backed them over the years and will host an art exhibition.

