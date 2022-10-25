Lion Studios is throwing its support behind the artists that have backed them over the years and will host an art exhibition.
The framing and printing business, which has been operating since 1976, has moved to a new space in Taylors Beach where they have expanded their workshop and showroom.
As part of the move, the studio will host the Completely RAW Exhibition, showcasing the works from 13 local artists who will present them in a raw format - unframed and straight from the easel.
"This exhibition will be the first of its kind in Port Stephens," Kim Mackenzie, owner of Lion Studios since 2006, said.
"It has been designed to showcase a broad range of art styles all in the one location. It's the perfect opportunity to purchase some local art in its raw format and, if needed, organise the framing to suit your home all in the one location."
Bev McKinnon-Matthews is one of the artists and will have a selection of her popular Gyotaku fish prints for sale, which are printed on Japanese rice paper.
The other artist styles are varied, from landscapes to abstracts and florals. This will be a revolving exhibition with sold artworks being replaced throughout the month.
The exhibition will run from October 31 until the end of November, with opening night celebrations held Wednesday, November 2 at 6pm.
All are welcome to attend.
