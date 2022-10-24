"I've been feeling like s*** today, so this really changes everything" was among some of the first words an Anna Bay woman said on being told that she had won $33 million on Monday.
Despite winning the entire $33 million jackpot prize in the October 24 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw, the humble Anna Bay mother declared she won't say goodbye to working just yet.
"It's going to be hard to concentrate for the rest of the day, especially while I'm at work," the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Lott.
"I'm getting straight into my car to see my son. I'll also try and get in contact with my other family members to let them know. They're all going to be beside themselves."
The Port Stephens resident won the record jackpot prize of $33.04 million in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10725.
The draw climbed to the staggering amount after there were no jackpot prize winners for 250 consecutive draws.
Straight after the draw an official from The Lott reached out to the hard-working woman, who revealed she had been having a bad day before discovering she was a newly made multi-millionaire.
After screaming "oh my god", the woman questioned whether the call was a hoax, but eventually realised it was no crank call.
"I'm trying to pinch myself. It doesn't feel real," she said.
When asked how she expected to enjoy her newfound fortune, the woman said it would go towards a brand new family home.
"I've been renting for a long time, and I can't wait to buy a home," she said.
"I can say goodbye to renting, and hello to a house in my name.
"I'll keep working though. I don't have plans to retire just yet.
"This is life-changing."
Her winning entry of six random numbers was purchased online at thelott.com.
