No plans to retire just yet: Humble and hardworking Anna Bay mum hauls $33 million Lotto prize

Updated October 24 2022 - 2:41am, first published 2:26am
An Anna Bay mum who on Monday, October 24 the entire $33 million jackpot prize in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw said her priority was buying a home.

"I've been feeling like s*** today, so this really changes everything" was among some of the first words an Anna Bay woman said on being told that she had won $33 million on Monday.

