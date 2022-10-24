Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Tomaree Lodge out of limbo after court ruling, ideas for site's future use flowing from Port Stephens community

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated October 24 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The community is being invited to have their say about the future of the Tomaree Lodge site after a Worimi land claim was rejected in the Land and Environment Court.

An arts precinct, a world class education and tourism hub, accommodation for the homeless, a casino - there's been no shortage of ideas over the years about what to do with Tomaree Lodge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.