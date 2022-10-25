A teenage girl missing from Port Stephens has been located safe and well.
Kytaya Bolt-Wells, aged 13, was last seen on Kingston Parade in Heatherbrae about 3.30pm on Saturday, October 22.
When she could not be located, officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Following inquiries and a public appeal for assistance, the girl was located at Raymond Terrace about 4.15pm on Tuesday, October 25 and returned home.
Police would like to thank the community and media for their assistance.
