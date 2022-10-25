Port Stephens Examiner
Updated

Kytaya Bolt-Wells, 13, missing from Heatherbrae has been located

Updated October 25 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:30pm
Kytaya Bolt-Wells, 13, was last seen on Kingston Parade, Heatherbrae about 3.30pm on Saturday, October 22. Picture: NSW Police

A teenage girl missing from Port Stephens has been located safe and well.

