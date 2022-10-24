Police are appealing for the public's help in locating a missing Port Stephens girl.
Kytaya Bolt-Wells, aged 13, was last seen on Kingston Parade in Heatherbrae about 3.30pm on Saturday, October 22.
When she could not be located, officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for Kytaya due to her young age," a police statement said.
Kytaya is described as being about 165 centimeters tall, of thin build, with brown eyes and long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black Champion jumper, black tracksuit pants with skull shape patterns, and white Nike TN shoes.
"Police believe Kytaya may be using public transport and could be making her way toward the Sydney CBD," police said.
Anyone who may have information into her whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
