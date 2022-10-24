Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Police appealing for help in locating Kytaya Bolt-Wells, 13, missing from Heatherbrae

Updated October 24 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kytaya Bolt-Wells, 13, was last seen on Kingston Parade, Heatherbrae about 3.30pm on Saturday, October 22. Picture: NSW Police

Police are appealing for the public's help in locating a missing Port Stephens girl.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.