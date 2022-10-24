Residents near the Hunter River and Wollombi Brook have been warned by the State Emergency Service to be on alert for rising flooding.
The SES issued the warning to residents of Maitland, Singleton, Raymond Terrace, Broke, Wollombi and surrounding areas on Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology advised that rainfall from last Wednesday to Saturday caused river level rises across the Hunter River catchment.
River levels peaked around the minor flood level at Maitland on Sunday morning with renewed minor flooding possible up to Tuesday.
Further rainfall is forecast from Monday which may cause additional river level rises. The SES said the situation was being closely monitored.
A flood watch for minor to major flooding is current for Wollombi Brook and the Lower Hunter River.
Renewed rises are possible along the Lower Hunter at Maitland.
Catchments are very wet and most dams are at or near capacity, so low-lying areas, causeways and culverts may be impacted by flooding.
In some good news, the bureau cancelled a severe weather warning for the Hunter and other parts of the state on Monday morning.
The NSW SES said residents should stay informed by monitoring warnings on the SES website and Facebook page, listening to their local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
