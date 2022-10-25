NELSON Bay Golf Club recently held its annual men's championships over four rounds of stroke play across two weekends. The championships were run across four grades - A, B,C and D grade.
The club champion in A-grade was won by talented golfer Nick Matwijow. Runner up was Lachlan Lawson, 307, with third place claimed by Shaun O'Malley.
The net winner was Lachlan Lawson, 289. The B-grade winner was Wayne Finney, 345, from Mitch Ingle, 352. Third place was taken by Michael Sproule. The net winner was Wayne Finney, 289.
C-grade's winner was Neil Lembke, 366. Runner up was Jamie Keating, 367, and third place was shared by Vinko Kamdino and John Mudie who was also the net winner.
The D-grade winner was Michael Trigas, 386. The runner up was Danny Petith, 389, and in third place, Stewart Harris. Net winner was Michael Trigas, 297.
Meanwhile, the junior champion was Lachlan Lawson, 307, followed by Zach Semmens, 373.
The senior champion was Rod Barker, 312. Runner up was Cliff Fallon, 325/ The super senior winner was Graham Allen, 340. Runner up was Ray Wright, 344.
PORT Stephens Pythons Cricket Club had a good weekend despite the wet weather.
The Pythons played Merewether Cricket Club in the first XI. Sent in first, the Pythons managed 8-122 with Josh Moxey compiling a neat 40 runs. Jeremy Kirk racked up 17 runs.
Merewether were 1-59 after 15 overs and were awarded the competition points on the Duckworth-Lewis system after rain stopped play.
The second XI had a nine wicket win over Warners Bay Cricket Club. Pythons opener Jeremy Rushford produced a fine innings, 57 not out. Shawn Davies, 17, chased 10-85 by Warners Bay to be 1-90. Jeremy Rushford backed up his half century with the ball, 4-17. Jordan Rushford was 2-13 and Tyran Everleigh 2-10.
The Pythons thirds also had a 19 run win over Valentine-Eleebana. The Port went 9-170. Jarryd Johnson got 50 runs, Dave Freeman 48 and Fletcher Laughton 31. Valentine were 9-151.
Jarryd Johnson in a man of the match performance scored excellent bowling figures 4-8. Lachlan Freeman, 2-27, and Troy Elwes 2-10.
THE annual charity golf day in aid of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter will mark a major milestone when it returns on November 6. It will be the 25th Angel Billy Golf Classic.
The classic has raised more than $750,000 for this worthy cause with the support of many sponsors and the local golf community.
The golf will be a four person ambrose event for men, women or mixed teams with terrific prizes up for grabs.
The cost is $90 per player and includes golf, sausage sizzle and two course lunch. Corporate packages are available for four for $900.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
