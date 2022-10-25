The second XI had a nine wicket win over Warners Bay Cricket Club. Pythons opener Jeremy Rushford produced a fine innings, 57 not out. Shawn Davies, 17, chased 10-85 by Warners Bay to be 1-90. Jeremy Rushford backed up his half century with the ball, 4-17. Jordan Rushford was 2-13 and Tyran Everleigh 2-10.

