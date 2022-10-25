Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: Action never stops at Nelson Bay Golf Club, Port Stephens Pythons record two wins and a loss

By Peter Arnold
October 25 2022 - 1:30am
There's been plenty of action happening on the Nelson Bay Golf Club greens this month, and more is to come.

NELSON Bay Golf Club recently held its annual men's championships over four rounds of stroke play across two weekends. The championships were run across four grades - A, B,C and D grade.

