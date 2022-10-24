There can be no denying that artificial reefs enhance recreational fishing.
We, in Port Stephens, seem to be missing out when it comes to the establishment of artificial reefs for the future.
Sunken ships and man-made structures have been established along the coastline with positive results when it comes to marine growth and the gathering of fish colonies.
Our best example of the effectiveness of an artificial reefs is the sunken ship in Salamander Bay between Corlette Point and Wanda Head.
The HMAS Psyche, a 95 metre ex-naval cruiser, went to the bottom in 1940 and has been a focus for recreational and commercial fishers since then. Erosion over the years has reduced the proud old ship to a rusted hulk barely recognizable.
The ribs of the ship are covered in marine growth which in turn attract schools of bait fish which are of great interest to bigger fish, particularly mulloway and longtail tuna between the months of March and May.
Located in around 10 metres of water the wreck fishes best early morning or sundown using live bait suspended under floats.
It has been over 80 years since we had an artificial reef. Maybe it's time to consider another one.
