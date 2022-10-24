Port Stephens Examiner
Something Fishy: Its been 80 years since the Psyche sunk, maybe it's time for another artificial reef

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
October 24 2022 - 10:00pm
The HMAS Psyche sunk in 1940. A typhoon-like storm flipped the cruiser on its side and it eventually sunk to its final resting place between Corlette Point and Salamander Bay.

There can be no denying that artificial reefs enhance recreational fishing.

