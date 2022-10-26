Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Comment

OPINION: Group identifies a need for a roadmap going forward, now Tomaree Lodge is out of limbo

By Tomaree Headland Heritage Group
October 26 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An empty Tomaree Lodge, located on the Shoal Bay foreshore.

Following a judgement in the Land and Environment Court last week, the NSW Government has reaffirmed its commitment to retain the Tomaree Lodge site for Port Stephens community use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Comment
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.