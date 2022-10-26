Following a judgement in the Land and Environment Court last week, the NSW Government has reaffirmed its commitment to retain the Tomaree Lodge site for Port Stephens community use.
As demonstrated during the last four years of community engagement by the Tomaree Headland Heritage Group (THHG), Port Stephens residents are passionate about the future of Tomaree Lodge.
The NSW Government has determined that it will commence community consultation next month and from this THHG will be seeking the development of a masterplan which would outline its future uses.
This is a watershed moment in the life of the Tomaree Lodge, which is an integral component of the headland.
The community in recent years has identified boundless opportunities for the site with a particular emphasis on education and tourism-related pursuits that embrace and highlight historical, cultural, marine and natural beauty elements.
An important consideration will be addressing the costs of maintaining and managing this large iconic site which occupies almost 9 hectares of foreshore land.
It will therefore be necessary to develop a financially sustainable model which will potentially mean there will need to be revenue generating activities while at the same time putting forward options that will be beneficial to the Port Stephens community and sensitive to the local environment and recognising the significant history of the site.
In an effort to demonstrate and whet the appetite of the community, THHG has commissioned a strategic concept plan which will be available in the very near future.
This plan has been particularly based on community input over the last three to four years and also will embrace the various historical elements including the military and cultural history.
One of the other key considerations will be to address the already tight traffic and parking situation at the headland.
THHG believes there is the opportunity to reinstate the Tomaree Lodge jetty with a pontoon which will provide less reliance on motor vehicles and also have a positive environmental benefit.
This will be particularly important following completion of the Tomaree Coastal Walk during the next two years and also access to the potential activities on the Lodge site.
Tomaree Headland Heritage Group supports the retention of the Tomaree Lodge in public ownership and the creation of the Tomaree Headland as a nationally significant visitor attraction.
