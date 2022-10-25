A huge program of events has been created for the Port Stephens Veteran Golfers annual week of golf.
Close to 150 golfers, men and women, aged 55 and above will play golf in the week being held across four Port Stephens golf courses from Monday, October 31 to Friday, November 4.
"We have people from all over the eastern seaboard playing," tournament director Gary Watt said.
"We have two ladies coming in from New Zealand as well as several players from Queensland and the ACT, and large groups of women from the north and south coast.
"In total we have 78 women and 66 men entered for this tournament, which provides a boost for local traders and accommodation venues."
Play will kick off at Pacific Dunes in Medowie on the Monday followed by, Horizons in Salamander Bay on Tuesday, Nelson Bay on Thursday and Tanilba Bay on Friday.
Wednesday is a free day. There will be a presentation at Nelson Bay Golf Club on Thursday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.