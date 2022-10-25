Port Stephens Examiner
Close to 150 people signed up for Port Stephens Veteran Golfers annual week of golf

October 25 2022 - 9:30pm
The Port Stephens Veterans Golfers week of golf will begin at Pacific Dunes in Medowie on Monday, October 31 and end at Tanilba Bay on Friday, November 4.

A huge program of events has been created for the Port Stephens Veteran Golfers annual week of golf.

