October 27: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: From 8.30am.
A new market in Raymond Terrace that is held the second and fourth Thursday of the month, this farmers market is an opportunity for people to gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy fresh produce directly from farmers and producers.
October 28: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 6pm. Cost: Free
The darkest day on the calendar is just around the corner and for one night only Shoal Bay Country Club is transforming into the Haunted House of your nightmares for the biggest Halloween party in the Bay. Throw on your ghastly gowns and your frightful frocks and join the party. Kick off the spooky celebrations with David McCredie live from 6pm, DJs till late and prizes for best dressed.
October 29: Boyd Oval, Medowie. Time: 10am-2pm.
The Homegrown Markets, supported by Port Stephens Council, return to Medowie. Experience market magic, street food, live music and kids entertainment at Boyd Oval on Saturday.
October 29: Broughtons at the Bay, Nelson Bay. Time: 6.30pm. Cost: $50 per person, $75 dinner and the show.
If you really want to experience the next best thing to David Bowie, don't miss Jeff Duff's celebration show. Duffo has long been acknowledged as the closest thing to the real Bowie that Australian audiences will ever get to experience. Together with his brilliant band, Jeff adds his unique voice to this special event.
October 30: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-2pm.
Second-hand tools and clothes to arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
Share your event news with the Examiner. Email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.