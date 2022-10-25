Port Stephens Examiner
What's on: Your guide to events around Port Stephens

Updated October 26 2022 - 4:50am, first published October 25 2022 - 10:00pm
See Jeff Duff's Bowie Unzipped show at Broughtons at the Bay on October 29.

Farmers Market

October 27: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: From 8.30am.

