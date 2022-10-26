I note that the new breed of councillors who were elected to Port Stephens Council have been boasting about their great successes of bringing about increased transparency and accountability to the residents. Great!
We now have public access recorded on the webcast, the mayor's diary is published, extra money is to be spent advertising council activities in the media.
In that same spirit of transparency and accountability can the council publish in the monthly business papers the costs of taking matters to the Land and Environment Court?
There are several development applications which were recommended for approval by the professional council officers however were refused by the new breed of councillors which could see the council be taken to the Land and Environment Court.
Council then must engage specialist consultants and legal experts, at great expense, to argue their case against their own experienced professional staff.
The community should know how much these proceedings would cost - in the spirit of transparency and accountability.
The developer proposing the 11-storey apartment building on Church Street in Nelson Bay is threatening to leave town ('Wings clipped in DA bid', Examiner, October 20).
It is very disappointing that they have declined council's request to comply with the height limit, only recently doubled to attract investment.
The simple solution of removing a lower floor could retain the otherwise interesting design.
Threats of a deliberately uglier design, and of refusing to invest at all, are hardly the way to win the community over.
I read with interest the article in Port Stephens Examiner on the redesign of the Ascent Apartments in a bid to seek council approval. This is of course the DA relating to the crane site in Church Street, Nelson Bay.
This Examiner article also created another social media debate of the merits/demerits on the DA going ahead.
It does concern me the theme behind the demerits of the proposed DA seem to focus around developer greed and the proposal not complying with height building codes. It is fairly obvious any developer in the real estate market does so to make a profit and some of these do become tax revenue. I struggle to see an issue with this reality. Let's not forget the jobs and economic activity created along the way too.
The Examiner article clearly states the DA has been modified by the architect to now comply with the variation limit. Therefore, considering the previous version of the DA had been recommended for approval by council staff and it was only rejected by some councillor's for further discussion on the design because of height, you have to conclude there is no valid reason why the DA should not be approved now.
The developer has stated this is his last attempt and if not successful, he will simply walk away from any future developments within Port Stephens valued at around $120 million. This value of investment is quite reasonable and one I believe should be taken seriously given the benefits it will bring.
The benefits to the community I see are: higher revenue for council via more ratepayers, construction jobs, stimulation of local economy, improved employment opportunities, increased residential stock, improved visual amenity around Nelson Bay, higher regard of the built environment and enhanced tourist reputation, and the end of eyesores such as the crane site.
To me these benefits cannot be denied. To say no will be like stopping dead in your tracks, with the result of going nowhere. Is this what we really want for Nelson Bay?
