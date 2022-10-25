Port Stephens Examiner
Boating on the Williams River will continue under a revised Hunter Water plan to address erosion

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
October 25 2022 - 12:30am
An example of bank toe protection using logs on the Clarence River in northern NSW. Picture. Hunter Water.

Recreational boating would continue to be allowed on the Williams River and Seaham Weir Pool under a revised $9 million erosion management plan for the waterway.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

