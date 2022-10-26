Some of Australia's best young touch football players will come together in Wagga Wagga next week and among them will be three juniors from Nelson Bay.
Zeke Hay, 11, Malia Moses-Kinkaid, 12, and Ali Mitchell, 15, were selected to play in the School Sports Australia National Championships after successfully representing the Hunter and NSW earlier in the year.
The national championship will see the best under-12 and under-15 touch footballers from NSW, the ACT, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia go head-to-head in a state versus state battle across five days.
Zeke, Malia and Ali each said they were looking forward to playing for NSW in the national championship, to be held in Wagga from Monday, October 31 to Friday, November 4.
"I'm looking forward to getting to play with my friends and versing Queensland," Zeke said.
It has been a busy year for the trio.
Zeke and Malia, who played together on the same Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League team this season, each represented the Hunter in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association Boys and Girls Touch Football Championships on the Central Coast in May.
Zeke's team won the under-12 boys competition while Malia's under-12 girls team lost in their semi-final. Both did enough to earn selection in the national schools tournament.
The pair also represented the Hunter Western Hornets at the National Youth Championships during the spring school holiday.
Additionally, Zeke has enjoyed success with the Wirreanda Public School PSSA touch football team, which was crowned NSW champions in October.
Malia, a Tomaree Public School student, said she was "excited" to be selected for the SSA national championship in only her third year of playing touch football.
Ali has also had a busy year on the representative touch football circuit.
In March the Tomaree High School student played in the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association touch football tournament at her home fields of Nelson Bay. While her Hunter team lost their semi final, and finished third, Ali was named the female player of the tournament.
At the start of October, in the school holiday, Ali played for NSW CHS at the National Youth Championship in Queensland. Her NSWCHS 18s girls team finished the tournament second from 16, losing in the grand final to hosts Queensland 11-5.
Zeke's mother, Bec Hay, said it was a "huge honour" that the trio from Nelson Bay were selected for the SSA national championship.
"The teams are made up with the best students from all schools across NSW. For three players to be selected from little Nelson Bay, it's amazing. A huge honour," she said.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.