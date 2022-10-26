Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay trio to represent NSw in School Sports Australia National Championships

Ellie-Marie Watts
Ellie-Marie Watts
October 26 2022 - 1:30am
Nelson Bay touch footballers Ali Mitchell, 15, Zeke Hay, 11, and Malia Moses-Kinkaid, 12, will represent NSW in the School Sports Australia National Championships.

Some of Australia's best young touch football players will come together in Wagga Wagga next week and among them will be three juniors from Nelson Bay.

