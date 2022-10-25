A 26 per cent, single year rate rise has come out on top as the preferred option in Port Stephens Council's proposed Special Rate Variation, a move that could see ratepayers shelling out an extra $300 next financial year.
The SRV was the first item on Tuesday night's council meeting agenda and was expected to draw debate from councillors who were recommended by council staff to approve applying to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal for a 26 per cent SRV for 2023-2024.
The council's chief financial officer, Tim Hazell, said the single year SRV would balance the council's budget, which is facing a projected $80 million shortfall in the next 10 years if "immediate action" is not taken.
"We'd be able to immediately deliver improvements to our services," Mr Hazell said.
The SRV would come on top of a 4.4 per cent rate peg increase set by IPART for Port Stephens at the beginning of October, well above the usual cap of about 2.5 per cent.
If the SRV is approved, the two increases combined will see ratepayers like Doug and Danielle Bell, from Raymond Terrace, paying an extra $200 in their rates next financial year.
Currently the couple, who moved to Port Stephens last year, pay $927 in rates. If the SRV goes through, it will go up to $1128.
"You're telling me that the council is that broke it needs us to pay for the services they're meant to provide," Mr Bell said.
"Say if all the rateable properties in Port Stephens, about 20,000 of them, pay an extra $200 next year, that's a little over $4 million.
"You're telling me that they're going to fix all the problems they said they're going to fix - potholes, roads, parks, upgrade kerbing and guttering - with an extra $4 million?"
According the council's Integrated Planning and Reporting Documents for the SRV proposal, if approved for a 26 per cent rise the council would repair its budget in the first year and eliminate forecasted shortfalls.
"Where additional funds are generated council will be able to increase funding into community priorities being road maintenance, condition of our public spaces, and protecting our waterways and natural environment," the documents state.
Under the single year scenario, road maintenance works would be prioritised.
While the Bells said they could budget for the proposed rate rise, Mr Bell worried about residents who were on a fixed income and were also battling increases in utility, food and fuel costs.
Additional affordability measures have been included in the council's Debt Recovery and Hardship Policy to "support ratepayers should a Special Rate Variation be approved".
This includes increasing the scope of the Rates Assistance Program to include pensioners to a limit of $250 and the limit for non-pensioners to $500.
Mr Bell also questioned the management of the council if it could not operate within its annual budget.
This was also echoed in submissions the council received between September 13 and October 12 in response to the SRV planning documents.
The common themes from the submissions included concerns around the affordability of a rate increase, the council's efficiency and cost containment measures and expenditure on capital projects and not focussing on core maintenance services.
There was also suggestions for raising revenue through other measures, such as separately rating over 55's lifestyle villages and increasing fees for developers.
In its SRV documents, the council said it operates with "strict budget controls".
"It is clear that the current financial position is unsustainable, and that significant change will need to be made.
"For 2023, council has planned productivity and cost containment initiatives estimated to save approximately $135,000 of hard savings and further reinvested efficiency savings.
"These include solar PV implementation, reduced contractor works and improved service delivery in our holiday parks and cemeteries, and digitization projects that reduce printing costs."
Councillors were due to vote on whether to approve the SRV recommendations by council staff at the October 25 meeting.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
