Port Stephens Council puts forward one-off 26 per cent Special Rate Rise as preferred option

By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated October 25 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:30am
Raymond Terrace residents Doug and Danielle Bell are among the Port Stephens ratepayers facing a $200 increase in their rates next year if the council's SRV is approved.

A 26 per cent, single year rate rise has come out on top as the preferred option in Port Stephens Council's proposed Special Rate Variation, a move that could see ratepayers shelling out an extra $300 next financial year.

