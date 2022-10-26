Key Hunter infrastructure projects have survived Labor's budget overhaul of the former government's grant programs.
The Albanese government's first budget on Tuesday commits funding to a Newcastle port hydrogen hub, Newcastle Airport, high-speed rail and a Muswellbrook bypass amid what Treasurer Jim Chalmers labelled a "disciplined" approach to spending.
Labor also made good on promises to restore ongoing funding to the region's GP Access After Hours service, to the tune of $28.7 million over six years, $1.1 million over four years to reopen the Kaden cancer support centre and $10.5 million to upgrade Muswellbrook town centre.
The airport will receive $55 million, $15 million this year and $40 million in 2023-24, to build a new terminal.
The government also will spend $100 million to "support the Port of Newcastle and the Hunter region to become hydrogen-ready".
The spending is under a $672.7 million, seven-year infrastructure program titled "Northern Australia Projects and Supporting Clean Energy in the Hunter".
It is not clear when the hydrogen hub money will start flowing, but forward estimates show the broader program will receive $332.7 million in its first four years.
Department officials confirmed $82 million for two hydrogen production projects in Newcastle had been included in a new Regional Hydrogen Hubs Program.
Labor's $16 million election commitment to a clean energy research centre at the University of Newcastle is funded through the new Priority Community Infrastructure Program.
The budget makes little mention of the former government's $7.1 billion Energy Security and Regional Development Plan (ESRDP), $750 million of which was earmarked for the Hunter.
The two announced funding allocations from that program, the $100 million hydrogen hub and $268.8 million for the New England Highway bypass at Muswellbrook, have survived the Labor review of what the government termed Coalition "rorts and waste.
The Hunter has not received the remaining $381 million from its allocation.
Some of the unspent funds from the ESRDP have been used for what the government calls "budget repair" and some allocated to other programs.
The budget allocates $8.1 billion over 10 years to new infrastructure projects, including $500 million on the Sydney to Newcastle high-speed rail corridor.
Labor also will fund an extra 967 teaching, nursing and engineering student places at Newcastle University.
Labor's $56 million pledge to upgrade Mandalong Road at Morisset does not appear as a line item in the budget, but Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said Lake Macquarie City Council would receive the funding to complete the project.
Shortland MP Pat Conroy said the budget also had delivered $2.25 million to address mobile phone reception across his electorate and funding to improve amenities for sporting clubs at Garden Suburb, Belmont and Dudley-Redhead.
Other projects funded through the budget include $10 million for a dredge for Lake Macquarie and $10 million for a Lake Macquarie mine grouting fund.
Other projects in the Hunter electorate to receive funding include:
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.