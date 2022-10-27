Becoming a life member of Medowie FC was a heart-warming surprise for Matthew Morris at the club's AGM on Monday night, October, 24.
The 38 year-old is the club's first life member in eight years, and with football running through his blood, he was feeling proud.
"It is a great honour to be made a life member," he said.
Morris joined the club committee in October 2021 with some spare time up his sleeve, and wanted to give back.
"I had done coaching clinics, helped with marking out lines, doing stuff with juniors all that kind of stuff but I wanted to give back because of what Medowie FC did for my parents," he said.
His parents Gail and Alan were both life members of the club which has made his recognition extra special.
"It just means a lot. This club was mum and dad's life. Field two at Yulong Oval is also named after them," he said.
Football was a family affair and from the age of two you could find Morris down at the football fields with his mum and dad while they refereed, coached and helped run Medowie FC, and at the age of five Morris took to the field.
"I played all my junior years at Medowie and eventually went on to expand my career in the NPL," he said.
Morris played for Hamilton Olympic FC, Wallsend FC, Adamstown FC, Maitland FC, South Cardiff FC and Dudley FC, before returning to Medowie FC.
"I came back in 2002 and played in the NewFM Northern League 2 Squad for three seasons and then I went over to England for a few years and returned to Medowie in 2015," he said.
He played first grade in the Zone team and also coached an All Age Women's team. Today he coaches his two sons; Tyson in under 17's and Kayden in under 14's, and he plays in the over 35's All Age Men's team.
His life membership is another accolade to add to his collection which includes the Northern NSW Football Volunteer of the Month 2016 and Coach of the Year 2016 at Medowie FC.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.