Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Medowie FC nominate Matthew Morris as life member following in footsteps of late parents

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt's Over 35's All Age Men's team won the 2022 grand final. Picture supplied

Becoming a life member of Medowie FC was a heart-warming surprise for Matthew Morris at the club's AGM on Monday night, October, 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.