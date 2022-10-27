CAPTAIN-COACH Brad Tighe admits the Northern Hawks will now start "behind the eight ball" but remains determined to strike the right balance between recruits and existing players when the fledging club steps up to Newcastle Rugby League's first grade competition next year.
Tighe hopes to sign around "half-a-dozen" imports but feels "priority number one" will be retaining the current squad after the Hawks were officially promoted to the main draw for 2023.
Almost two months after claiming a Newcastle RL premiership in reserve grade and having been knocked back last year, the Hawks were officially given the green light by NSW Rugby League this week with Tighe saying the latest decision-making process "dragged out".
"It was a long process in the end. I was thinking 'are we going to get there?'," Tighe said.
"It's been a big two years creating it and building from the ground up. So to actually be in first grade is a bit of a relief, but there's still a lot of work to be done."
Although other clubs have "had the jump on us" in terms of rosters, the former NRL player feels the Hawks will be "more than competitive" and doesn't want to simply "make up the numbers".
Tighe says a key target would be someone like Central's Kiah Cooper, who is based at Raymond Terrace close to the club's Nelson Bay headquarters.
"The number is maybe half-a-dozen or eight boys, but it can't be anymore than that. It's also about growing the district and creating our own," he said.
Newcastle RL confirmed on Thursday the Hawks would field sides in all three grades - firsts, reserves and under 19s - while Central Coast clubs Wyong and The Entrance likely just continue in the top competition.
The 11-team draw for first grade is currently being worked on, but an increase from 18 rounds to 22 is expected with one bye each week.
Newcastle RL chairman John Crooks released a statement saying the Hawks "will add to the strength and quality of the game" while also providing an important geographical footprint for the sport across the Port Stephens region.
"This decision will provide a pathway for the juniors playing rugby league in that area to play at the highest level they possibly can," Crooks said.
NSWRL northern corridor zone manager Dean Bosnich added: "The consultation process was extensive for all stakeholders and included a recommendation from the clubs. We now are looking forward to a successful 2023 season".
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
