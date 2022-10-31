When I am asked where are my favorite fishing spots my mind goes immediately to Fingal Bay.
Being a resident of Fingal for close to 50 years I have found a few great spots in the area for snapper, drummer, groper, whiting, flathead, mulloway, bream, tailor and squid.
On most occasions snapper is my target fish and the reefs and rocky outcrops from Fingal Island south to Big Rocky provide ideal habitat for this fantastic fish.
It's great to think that snapper can be caught less than 600 metres from the beach.
Mulloway swim around the outcrops, along the rock walls and onto Fingal Beach.
Drummer and groper gather in the washes while tailor and salmon cruise into the deep 'gutters' on the beach just on dark.
The hottest bream spot is the Grit Hole on the northern aspect of the island while whiting and flathead gather on the beach.
One thing I have learnt is that you will get more use out of a small boat than a big one.
My 11 foot tinny Stinkpot is simple to launch and retrieve off the beach by myself.
There is little to no maintenance required and I use about two tea cups of fuel every time I head out.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens or fishing yarn to share, get in touch with Stinker.
Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
