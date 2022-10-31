Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Something Fishy: Fingal Bay is fantastic for fishing

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
October 31 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stinker's 'secret' fishing spot in front of the Fingal lighthouse. Pictured is Stinker in his 11 foot tinny, Stinkpot.

When I am asked where are my favorite fishing spots my mind goes immediately to Fingal Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.