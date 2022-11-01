Organisers could not have asked for better conditions for the 11th Burton Automotive King of the Box.
The competition's 80 participants woke up on Saturday, October 29 to blue skies and small waves but, more importantly, the northeast wind that makes surfing at Box Beach so special.
"Small but pristine conditions," competition organiser and Legends surfer Teza McKenna said.
McKenna said he was "stoked" with the turnout of this year's King of the Box, saying there had been "incredible talent" in the seven divisions.
Among them was professional surfer Philippa Anderson (Merwether) and aspiring pros Charli Hatley (Currumbin) and Ross Cadden (Forster), Dan "The Mullet Lord" Brown from Newcastle and Port Stephens talent Jasmine Sampson and Jimmi Hill.
Hill, from Boat Harbour, took out highest heat total in the under-18 boys semi finals with 17.80 but in the end it was Merewether's Manning Gregory who won the crown.
Hill placed fourth in the final.
Cadden, a former King of the Box juniors winner, won the open men's crown.
Hatley took out all three of the women's divisions - under-14, under-18 and opens.
She beat Anderson, a Championship Tour surfer, in the open final by just .06 of a point.
Sampson bowed out in heat one.
Under-14 boys was won by Ben Zanatta and Legends by the "Mullet Lord".
Surfers were presented their prizes at Shoal Bay Country Club on Saturday night.
McKenna thanked the club, Burton Automotive and Port Stephens Council for supporting the competition for another year.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
