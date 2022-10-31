Not all customers require a straw but for those that do, have biodegradable straws available behind the counter



Reusable metal straws are great for at home, plus the options for biodegradable straws to purchase are becoming more prevalent

Ask your local take away if you can bring your own container, then choose something that is sturdy and can be recycled. A great idea is a glass pyrex container, or biodegradable board containers

The ban includes some personal care products that contain plastic microbeads - this is a great chance to invest in natural, plant-based products that are better for the body and the environment