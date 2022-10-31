More single-use plastic items will be banned in NSW from Tuesday and anyone caught supplying them could be fined up to $55,000.
The next phase in the NSW Government's phase out of single-use plastics will kick in on November 1 with items such as plastic straws, plates, cotton buds and polystyrene cups no longer allowed be sold or handed out by businesses.
The move has been welcomed by Plastic Free Port Stephens, which has been working to educate residents and businesses about the government's single-use plastic bans since before the first phase of measures were introduced in June.
"The November 1 single-use plastic ban will see businesses get rid of plastic straws and some packaging, which is a great step in the right direction," Chontelle Grecian, president of Plastic Free Port Stephens, said.
"We all have a responsibility to look after our environment and the simple steps we take can have a big impact.
"If businesses and consumers haven't already, they should ensure they have made the necessary changes for the introduction of the plastic ban on November 1."
Related Reading
Plastic Free Port Stephens has been working with Port Stephens Packaging to advise retailers and consumers about alternatives to single-use plastics.
The Taylors Beach-based packaging business is a stockist of a wide range of items that are alternatives to single-use plastics, such as bamboo products.
Port Stephens Packaging can also complete a "green audit" on a business and advise how it can introduce eco-friendly and sustainable products.
The NSW Government's plastic bans are expected to prevent almost 2.7 billion items of plastic litter from entering the state's environment in the next 20 years.
From November 1, 2022 the NSW Government is banning:
This comes after lightweight single-use plastic bags were banned from June 1, 2022.
The enforcement of the plastic bans will be enforced by the Environment Protection Authority.
Fines for non-compliance will range from $11,000 for individuals to $55,000 for businesses, with penalties doubling for manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors.
Minister for Environment James Griffin said the ban on single-use plastics is just the beginning of a massive shift away from single-use plastics in NSW.
"In June, we banned lightweight single-use plastic bags and from November 1, we're banning some of the most commonly littered single-use plastic items, including cutlery, plates, bowls, straws, and polystyrene food ware," he said.
"About 95 per cent of the litter on beaches and waterways comes from suburban streets, and single-use plastic items and packaging make up two thirds of all litter in NSW.
"We must end our reliance on single-use plastic. The NSW bans are critical for changing behavior and improving the state of our environment for the benefit of biodiversity and future generations."
Ms Grecian said there were a number of things businesses, residents and visitors to the area could do to help curb plastic use in Port Stephens including:
The NSW Government has partnered with Great Plastic Rescue to collect excess plastic stock from wholesalers, distributors, retailers, businesses and not-for-profits for recycling and remanufacturing into new items.
In September, the NSW Government launched the Stop it and Swap it advertising campaign, featuring shocking images of plastic pollution in the ocean and a turtle choking on a plastic bag, as an important reminder about why the state is banning certain single-use plastics.
For more information about the NSW Government's single use plastic bans visit dpie.nsw.gov.au/plastics-ban.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.