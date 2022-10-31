Transport for NSW says it is on track to build the M1 Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace by 2028 after closing the tender period for the project.
The extension from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace has survived a review of planned major projects flagged by state Infrastructure Minister Rob Stokes in March.
Both the federal and NSW governments have locked in funding for the 15-kilometre road, which has been in the planning pipeline since 2004.
Transport for NSW will issue two design and building contracts for the work, which includes a new bridge over the Hunter River to relieve congestion at Hexham.
The project is being assessed for approval as state significant infrastructure.
Transport for NSW published an environmental impact statement last year and a submissions report on the EIS in June.
Paterson federal MP Meryl Swanson said on Friday that she was keen to see the road built as soon as possible.
"I've been talking with the [federal] infrastructure minister about working with NSW to see how that can be fast-tracked," she said.
"I think 2028 is too far away, but we lost time with COVID.
"As much as I want it faster, I do realise there are issues with construction materials and workers.
"I'm trying to be fair-minded about it."
Ms Swanson said the road "should have been built 15 years ago".
"It will be absolutely transformational because at the moment what we have is that growth belt and people trying to travel to Newcastle for work intersecting all the through-traffic going from Sydney to Brisbane or just to the north.
"You've got an increase in population and increasing demand for all kinds of things that are freighted up that road."
The two levels of government are also co-funding the widening of six kilometres of the New England Highway along "Hexham straight".
Transport for NSW has short-listed two contractors for the Hexham project, an alliance of Georgiou Group, Daracon Contractors and SMEC Australia and another between John Holland and Aurecon Australasia.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
