NSW still set on 2028 opening date for M1 Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
October 31 2022 - 4:00am
An artist's impression of the M1 extension north of the Hunter River. Image supplied

Transport for NSW says it is on track to build the M1 Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace by 2028 after closing the tender period for the project.

