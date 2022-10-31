Port Stephens Council has completely ruled out a return of the Victoria Parade pedestrian bridge saying any fix or replacement will cost the community more in the long run.
While a number of Nelson Bay businesses were this month collecting signatures on a petition to "bring our bridge back", the council confirmed on Monday that it will not after a specialist engineering inspection report revealed that there would be long-term cracking and separation issues with the support structure.
"We need to make sure our structures are safe, meet building codes and don't become a greater liability for council and our community," the council's facilities and services group manager, Greg Kable, said.
"As part of our routine maintenance program, a condition assessment inspection identified that sections of the bridge and supports were showing distress.
"Following this, we removed the bridge in April so we could further assess the damage and identified a number of bigger problems including concrete spalling.
"We did investigate the option of repairing the bridge but the costs were just too high and they were only a temporary fix.
"We'd have to spend more money in the next few years to keep the bridge structurally sound and safe."
The pedestrian bridge, constructed in 1988, and support structure was removed for an engineering inspection in April.
The council said at the time that once maintenance works on the bridge had been completed it would be "transported and lifted back onto the support structure", which was due to be done by the end of August.
But instead, some Nelson Bay businesses received a survey asking if they wanted the bridge back at all.
About 20 retailers met with council staff in September to discuss the bridge's removal, where they were told the cost to fix the bridge could be up to $400,000 whereas the cost to remove it could be up to $100,000.
Mr Kable said he understood the decision to permanently remove the bridge "may impact some businesses and residents located in Nelson Towers".
Peter Sutherland, the owner of the Almost Nothing Over 22 Dollar store in Nelson Towers, told the Examiner at the beginning of October that since the bridge had been removed, trade had been down 20 to 30 per cent.
Amy Olatunde, manager of The Lingerie Shop in Nelson Towers, told the Examiner in August that having the bridge gone had "made a huge difference" to the business.
"It has been very, very quiet since it was removed," she said.
Earlier stories
Mr Sutherland said that the removal of the bridge had also caused traffic and pedestrian safety concerns during the October long weekend.
He witnessed people jumping over the concrete barrier in the middle of Victoria Parade to cross the road, right underneath where the pedestrian bridge was once positioned.
Mr Sutherland also said more people were using the crossing at the Victoria Parade lights which was causing traffic to constantly stop and backup past the police station on one side and the foreshore playground on the other.
Mr Kable said the bridge has long been destined to be removed.
The permanent removal of the bridge was outlined in the Nelson Bay Public Domain Plan, adopted in July 2019, to create a "more generous pedestrian space".
"We've made the decision to bring this forward," he said. "We also know that the bridge can be an area of anti-social behaviour and for the bridge to stay, we were looking at increased costs to install structures to deter this behaviour."
While an official start for the demolition works to remove the remaining bridge structure has not yet been set down, the council said it is "keen to have these works completed prior to the busy holiday period".
Mr Kable said that a temporary site fence will be put up around the work area and temporary changes to the footpath and access along the Apex Park side of Victoria Parade will be in place to ensure public safety.
"The demolition work will involve the removal of the structures on the northern side (Apex Park side) of the bridge," he said.
"Council's safety and environmental teams have controls in place to mitigate the noise and dust expected as part of the demolition, and will be monitoring their effectiveness throughout the project.
"Works will stop on Remembrance Day to ensure that the service scheduled to be held in Apex Park isn't impacted.
"We'll continue to work with residents and businesses directly impacted by the demolition works and look forward to working with local business to revitalise the shopping arcade and activate the space over the busy summer holiday season."
Further demolition works will continue in 2023 to remove what is left of the structure.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.