Working on the front line can be confronting for emergency services personnel, taking a severe toll on their mental wellbeing, and that's why Liz Paul wants to make a difference.
The Nelson Bay local is a full-time senior firefighter at Newcastle Fire and Rescue and on November 25, she will tackle a marathon to raise funds for mental health charity Fortem Australia.
The non-for-profit organisation was established in 2019 to offer urgent mental health and wellbeing support for first responders as they encounter traumatic and dangerous experiences.
"They work on prevention and help out when things don't go so well," Ms Paul said.
In her 10 years as a firefighter, she said she had experienced some testing times.
"I went to quite a bad job probably eight years ago where children died. This line of work can be quite intense and you encounter a lot of heartbreak," she said.
A lot of us first responders get retired through PTSD, so the more that can be stopped and they [charity] can be funded, then the better.- Firefighter, Liz Paul
She believed it's important to support Fortem in their move to make a difference for all front line workers.
"Not just for us, but for police and ambulance, I think it's massive, a lot of us first responders get retired through PTSD, so the more that can be stopped and they [charity] can be funded, then the better," she said.
Ms Paul is a former personal trainer and an avid runner, but to prepare her for the 42.2km run at Newcastle's Fearnley Dawes athletics track, she is training hard.
"I do quite a few marathons but to prepare for one so you don't get injured and you come out the other side not completely destroyed, I've been running probably 60 to 90 kilometres a week," she said.
"I'll end up running 107 laps of the 400 metre track."
Also during the month, she plans to run a total of 350 kilometres.
Ms Paul has a fundraising target goal of $1000 plus. At the time of publishing $792 has been raised.
You can donate here.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
