Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Comment

Letters to the Editor

November 3 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Bennett from Nelson Bay asks where was the consultation on the Victoria Bridge's removal. The council says this was done in 2019, when the town plan was approved.

Where's the bridge consultation? 

Council is telling the residents of Nelson Bay that the footbridge at Nelson Towers will not be returned, yet they have not consulted with community at large or Nelson Towers strata.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Comment
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.