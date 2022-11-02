Letters to the Editor

Council is telling the residents of Nelson Bay that the footbridge at Nelson Towers will not be returned, yet they have not consulted with community at large or Nelson Towers strata.
This bridge belongs to the community. Where are the plans without the bridge? Where will all the foot traffic go? Maybe to the pedestrian traffic crossings that are already under pressure, but this will result in more traffic build up for residents and tourists. Imagine busy holiday periods.
As a resident of Nelson Towers I am seeing the effect every day. Hundreds of people are taking their chances crossing the road. Elderly residents in a hurry to get to the only toilets in the area (in Apex Park), people scampering back and forward.
And what about the effect on the businesses in Nelson Towers and Magnus Street, which hundreds of people access by the bridge.
On this bridge issue, the council has failed everyone. The silence of elected councillors is deafening.
The $120 million figure of the local economic contribution of the Ascent development ('Wings clipped in DA bid', Examiner, October 20) is being bandied about but there seems to be no transparency on how this figure came about.
Can the developer and its supporters prove an itemised breakdown of its contribution including its construction cost?
It is all very well for them to provide the purported benefits but none of the disbenefits.
The increased traffic in the area for one. Have they itemised that negative impact? The hourly delays and the traffic detours that will result in its construction. The economic impact on the local shops as people bypass Nelson Bay to shop at Salamander Bay instead?
Private benefits and community losses and all that. More transparency please.
It may well be important for Port Stephens Council to firmly establish, even in the Land and Environment Court, its building height limit requirement in Nelson Bay once for all for the betterment of the community.
It's not about one building on Church Street, but the future development, or over-development of the town and its population.
Yes, it's nice to have tourists and commercial development, but council's professional staff must present facts and figures in terms of local and regional planning for a land-locked peninsula. We have elected councillors, not council's staff, to make decisions. Let's get on with it.
Joe Citizen, ratepayers and the local community could not give a rats about a floating bird over a highrise apartment building.
What's more concerning is power bills increasing by 20 per cent, a Special Rate Variation of 26 per cent, ongoing increases to all daily living costs, not to mention the front-end shattering potholes in the roads, loss of financial institutions, the removal of the pedestrian overhead bridge and demolition of a multi-level carpark in the Nelson Bay CBD.
The nasty word 'greed' has been used, but smart developments are a benefit to the community. Don't dummy spit. Accept the umpire's call and get on with it.
