Nelson Bay Croquet Club's inaugural President's Cup was held on Sunday, October 30.
This is a 13-point level play Golf Croquet tournament open to all members of the club.
Sixteen members entered and were seeded into four blocks for a round-robin qualifying round with the winners of each block advancing to semi-finals and a final.
Trevor Black, Peter Gordon, David Smith and David wilson won all three games in their blocks to win A, B, C and D respectively. Runners up were Rod Peet, Barry Elliott, Karen Lilly and Rae Uptin.
Club captain Rae Uptin and president David Wilson played the closest game of the qualifying round. Wilson was ahead 6-5 when time ran-out, seeing him top Block D.
In the semi-finals, Black beat Wilson 6-5 in a tight contest while Gordon beat Smith 7-4.
Black played brilliantly in the final to run-out 7-3 winner over Gordon, becoming the first winner of the President's Cup.
