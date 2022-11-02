November 3: Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Hall. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free
Family, friends, the dog and the whole mob are invited to get together, get assistance, have a feed and a yarn at the Wahroonga Community Connect Day - a one-stop-shop of human and community services for everyone to access. The day offers assistance with matters such as employment, legal and childhood, high school, COVID vaccinations and boosters, mental and physical health support. Click here to read more.
November 5: Nelson Bay Foreshore. Time: 4pm-8pm
The Marina Market will host its curated handmade/design market along the beautiful Nelson Bay Foreshore with a twilight scenery.
November 5: Soldiers Point Public School. Time: 11am-3pm.
Music, market stalls, delicious goods, showbags, kids activity zone, raffles and a display of the contents unearthed in a time capsule from 1997 - there will be plenty on offer at the school's fair which is raising funds for a new inclusive outdoor play and learning area. Click here to read more.
November 5: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 6.30pm. Cost: Dinner and Show from $60, Show only $40.
Experience the songs, energy and passion of Fleetwood Mac, performed by some of Australia's best musicians in a show that breaks the mould of tribute.
November 5: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 8pm . Cost: Free
All Access have cemented themselves as one of Australia's best tribute bands with their high energy and great production. Soak up the nostalgia as they play all your favourite tunes from the 80s and 90s including hits from Bon Jovi, Guns n Roses, KISS, INXS and more.
November 6: Fly Point Park. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
November 18: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8.30am-12.30pm.
A outdoor market where people can all gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy directly from the farmers.
November 11: Yacaaba Street, Nelson Bay. Time: 4.30pm-7.30pm. Cost: Free
Celebrate our local artisans, freshly made produce, locally distilled beverages and enjoy live music at 'Friday Flavours', a Port Stephens Council event.
November 12: Fingal Bay foreshore (next to surf club), Marine Drive. Time: 5pm-9pm.
A family-friendly, locally operated outdoor market featuring 80 stalls, delicious food and live music.
November 12: Grounds of the Bull N Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12pm.
Toys, tools, books, plants, clothes and more. A local market operated by the Medowie Lions Club. In the lead up to Christmas, there will also be a market on November 26, December 10 and 17.
November 13: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a variety of stalls.
November 18: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 4.30pm-7.30pm. Cost: Free.
A celebration of public art places in Port Stephens. Tuck into some yummy street food by some local food trucks while you admire the public art installation 'Terrace Reflections', and enjoy some live music. There will also be giant games, chalk activities, and a youth space for the kids.
November 19: 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Karuah Public School's Garuwa Community Markets features food, homewares, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Held on the third Sunday of the month.
November 21: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 10am-11.30am. Cost: $25.
Wanting to learn more about native plants or start a native garden at home? Attend one of Hunter Region Botanic Gardens' Native Plant Tours with native plant enthusiast Carolyn Gillard. The tour also includes a morning tea. To book email events@huntergardens.org.au or phone 4987 1655.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.