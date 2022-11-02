Port Stephens Examiner
What's on: Your guide to events in Port Stephens

Updated November 2 2022 - 8:30am, first published 4:00am
Soldiers Point Public School students holding posters with some of the offerings that will be available at their fair on Saturday, November 5.

Community connect day

November 3: Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Hall. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free

