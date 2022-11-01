Port Stephens Examiner
Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation to host community connect day in Raymond Terrace

November 1 2022 - 3:30am
Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation executive director Dianne Ball is inviting the community to connect in Raymond Terrace on Thursday, November 3.

Family, friends, the dog and the whole mob are invited to get together, have a feed and a yarn at the Wahroonga Community Connect Day.

