Family, friends, the dog and the whole mob are invited to get together, have a feed and a yarn at the Wahroonga Community Connect Day.
Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation executive director Dianne Ball OAM said the event, which will be held in Raymond Terrace on Thursday, would be a one-stop-shop of services for everyone in the community to access.
"From assistance and advice with legal matters, birth certificates, employment and education to health screenings and support for social and emotional wellbeing - we've brought all the best services together in one spot for our people to access," Ms Ball said.
"There are so many barriers for people to get the help they need from specific services in our area - not just Aboriginal people, but the whole community.
"We'll be there to help people talk through the help they need and find the right support for them, no matter who you are.
"If you just need someone to talk to, come along and put your feet up, rest yourself and have a yarn with the Wahroonga mob while enjoying a feed and some entertainment."
Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation is an Indigenous incorporated organisation based in Raymond Terrace.
It endeavours to work with Indigenous clients through a range of programs including: affordable and appropriate housing, family support, emergency relief support, access to medical and dental services, employment and training centre and to a culturally long day centre.
Ms Ball started the Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation with her sister, Zona Kelly, in 1994, to help those who didn't know where to turn.
"We were living here but there were no Aboriginal specific services," she said.
"It's much the same now, we still need those specific services. There's still a gap because there are still barriers that affect everyone in the community - which is why we're inviting everyone, from all walks of life, to come together this Thursday.
"Connection is so important - connection to the help we need, connection with our community and connection to the land. That's what this celebration is all about."
The Wahroonga Community Connect Day will be held in the Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Hall from 10am-3pm on November 3.
It will offer assistance with matters such as employment, legal and childhood, high school and COVID vaccinations and boosters and mental and physical health support.
