RAAF advises residents of early morning departures for F-35A at Williamtown

November 2 2022 - 2:00am
F-35A Lightning II aircraft will conduct early morning departures from November 1. Picture supplied

Residents near RAAF Base Williamtown are advised the F-35A Lightning II aircraft will conduct early morning departures from November 1 to avoid training restrictions as a result of runway works.

