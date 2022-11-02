Residents near RAAF Base Williamtown are advised the F-35A Lightning II aircraft will conduct early morning departures from November 1 to avoid training restrictions as a result of runway works.
The works program, valued at $115 million, includes reconstruction and essential maintenance of aircraft pavements and airfield lighting and drainage works.
The program also includes $66 million to strengthen the runway and taxiways to support larger commercial aircraft operating out of Newcastle airport as announced by the Government in May 2021.
Early departures will continue into 2023 until the project is completed.
Commander of Air Combat Group, Air Commodore Tim Alsop said other flying activities may need to be adapted in the short-term to address restrictions around take-offs and landings as a result of the program.
"F-35A squadrons need to conduct essential air combat training to prepare new military fast jet pilots, and maintain operational preparedness and proficiency for qualified aircrew," he said.
The approved hours of operation for RAAF Base Williamtown are 6am to 10pm, and up to 11pm during Australian eastern daylight time.
"However, as we are an operational airbase, we can conduct military operations 24 hours a day if required," Air Commodore Alsop said.
The runway works program has disrupted F-35A operations since the end of May this year, with squadrons deployed to other bases in Australia and overseas from June to September.
"We are now using this opportunity to normalise military air base operations from RAAF Base Williamtown, so that activity may occur at any time of the day to meet training and preparedness objectives," he said.
No. 2 Operational Conversion Unit will deploy to RAAF Base Amberley until the end of February next year, to ensure the non-standard runway configuration does not affect basic F-35A pilot training.
Air Commodore Alsop said Air Combat Group squadrons would conduct all flying within strict operational guidelines to minimise noise as much as possible.
"Aircrew always aim to minimise noise and disruption to the community when flying near residential areas.
"We appreciate the ongoing support from the Port Stephens community."
