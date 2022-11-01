Rate rise decision deferred for councillors to have more time to read reports, feedback

Port Stephens councillors are taking more time to consider a Special Rate Variation after having a little more than a week to digest hundreds of pages of community feedback, information and reports to inform their decision about the proposed rise.
At the meeting of Tuesday, October 25, east ward councillor Leah Anderson moved to defer having to make a decision on the proposed rate rise to November 8 to have more time to read through all the submissions and seek more information on the hardship process.
She said councillors only received SRV reports, copies of community submissions and results of surveys from council staff a little more than a week before the October 25 meeting, and supplementary information including an independent financial analysis of the council's operations the day before she was due to vote on it.
"That's a lot of information in a very short amount of time," she said.
Cr Anderson deferred a vote on the SRV to allow the mayor and councillors time to read all of the 138 written submissions, 264 online survey comments from the community, and the additional information provided in the supplementary report.
She also requested that the mayor and councillors have a two-way conversation before the next council meeting to discuss the community feedback, additional information provided by the council and "ways to move forward with the rate rise options and our written intention to IPART".
Port Stephens Council is seeking approval from councillors to apply to IPART for a 2023-2024 SRV of 26 per cent.
Cr Anderson's deferral was supported by Mayor Ryan Palmer and councillors Matt Bailey, Steve Tucker and Jason Wells. Cr Giacomo Arnott and Peter Kafer voted against the motion, saying they are not supportive of a SRV at all.
According to Cr Anderson, the council has until November 25 to lodge a letter to IPART to state its intention to raise rates above the rate peg.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.