Remembrance Day in Raymond Terrace will run a little differently this year, with the RSL sub-branch including a sod turning ceremony in the service to mark the start of its Anzac Park redevelopment project.
A project five years in the making, Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch's vision is to upgrade and modernise the "commemorative infrastructure and environment" in Jacaranda Avenue.
"The overall impact of this work will create a new environment for reverent reflection within Anzac Park, while opening up the vistas within the park so that attendees to services can gather safely... to view proceedings instead of having to gather on adjacent roadways, the roundabout and carparks as [what] currently occurs," the RSL sub-branch's president, Vic Jones, said.
Some early work in the project has already begun. Port Stephens Council has installed a new Anzac Park sign and replace the solid metal rails fencing the southern side of the memorial with a chain link fence.
A key project in the overall works is the removal and replacement of the commemorative wall that frames the war memorial.
A new commemorative wall will be constructed along the boundary fence with Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.
The new wall will be 8 metres long and 2.5 metres high and constructed in alternating sandstone and black granite panels shaped like a rising sun.
Laser-etched into the black granite panels will be photographs of images representative of the Navy, Army and Air Forces historical links to Port Stephens.
Edstein Creative Monumental has been contracted to build the new wall - the same company that was originally involved in the construction of the Raymond Terrace war memorial about 98 years ago.
Anzac Day 2022 in Port Stephens
The current brick wall will be removed to "open up access to the rest of the park", Mr Jones said.
The RSL sub-branch has been working with Port Stephens Council on the project, which in the past 12 months has received two federal government grants.
"With substantial financial contributions from the Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch and Port Stephens Council, we are now in a position to proceed with a major scope of works to redevelop the park," Mr Jones said.
"Council has appointed a project manager to coordinate a series of works which are expected to be completed by Anzac Day next year when we will conduct a larger inauguration of the park infrastructure and a new commemorative wall."
To acknowledge the funding and support of the Anzac Park redevelopment, a sod turning ceremony will be held at the end of the Friday, November 11 Remembrance Day service.
The service will begin at the Raymond Terrace war memorial at 10.30am.
As is usual in the service, there will be a Last Post ceremony commemorating the service of one of the Raymond Terrace veterans listed on the war memorial.
The service will also acknowledge local veterans who have died in the past year.
There will be a RAAF flyover - a e-74A Wedgetail aircraft from Williamtown - about 10.55am, which will be a minute's silence at 11am.
A new nominal roll plaque on the back of the National Servicemen's Memorial will be unveiled followed by a presentation of certificates of appreciation and a 50-year membership to a member of the Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch.
The sod turning ceremony will be held about 11.15am to round out the service.
Remembrance Day services will also be held in Medowie, Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay and Karuah on November 11.
Medowie RSL Sub-Branch will hold its service at Medowie Social from 10.45am. The service will finish about 11am with a minute's silence.
The second only service at the new Medowie Social memorial, it will be followed in the evening by the RSL sub-branch's first Remembrance Day black die dinner.
RSL sub-branch president Ian Harding said the dinner, open to anyone to attend, was a "chance for people to dress up, socialise and learn how an officer's mess dinner works".
The cost to attend is $75. It will begin at 6.30pm.
Tilligerry RSL Sub-Branch will host its standard Remembrance Day service at the Tilligerry RSL Sports Club war memorial from 10.40am. There will be a minute's silence at 11am.
Karuah RSL Sub-Branch will host its Remembrance Day service in Memorial Park from 10.24am. Then it will be back to Karuah RSL Club afterwards.
Nelson Bay RSL Sub-Branch's Remembrance Day service last year saw 300 people brave miserable weather to attend. It is hoped more will turn out to Apex Park this year.
The service will begin at the Apex Park memorial at 10.30am. A RAAF flyover is expected about 11am.
