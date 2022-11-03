Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our History

Remembrance Day 2022 in Port Stephens: service times for Raymond Terrace, Medowie, Tanilba Bay, Karuah and Nelson Bay

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated November 4 2022 - 9:41am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anzac Day in Raymond Terrace on April 25, 2022. Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch hopes its redevelopment plan for the park will be complete by Anzac Day 2023, which will open up the space more to fit in the hundreds of people who turn out to services.

Remembrance Day in Raymond Terrace will run a little differently this year, with the RSL sub-branch including a sod turning ceremony in the service to mark the start of its Anzac Park redevelopment project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.