BAE will expand its F-35A Joint Strike Fighter maintenance depot at Williamtown after signing a deal worth more than $100 million with the federal government.
The facility services deed will allow BAE Systems to expand its depot from two to six maintenance bays to progressively meet maintenance demand from the nation's F-35A Lightning II fleet.
Australia has taken delivery of 57 F-35s and expects to receive the remaining 15 in its fleet by the end of 2023.
Minister for Defence Industry and Shortland MP Pat Conroy said the BAE expansion would mean more jobs and more work for contractors in the Hunter as Defence established the maintenance phase of the F-35 program.
"All 72 F-35A jets will be sustained and upgraded at this facility in Newcastle over the next three decades, bringing opportunities and jobs to the region for years to come," he said.
He said the government was considering the next stage of the project, including further expansion of the Hunter maintenance depot beyond six bays from 2026.
"Australia's participation in the F-35 global program continues to deliver significant benefits to the Hunter and national economy."
"To date, more than 70 Australian companies have won more than $3 billion in production and sustainment contracts as part of the global F-35 program."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
