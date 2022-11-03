House of the Week: 1/8 Seagrass Circuit, Corlette

This exotic duplex is impressive from entry with magnificent high ceilings - and it just gets better as you explore further.
You can't help but feel like you are holidaying in a tropical paradise as you relax on the outdoor entertaining deck, set among huge tree ferns and palms, or dining in the downstairs covered courtyard with Bali hut and lush greenery.
The interior is stunning throughout - from the striking new kitchen and living areas on both levels to the three generous-sized bedrooms and two stylish bathrooms. All bedrooms have built-in robes and ceilings fans, and the main bedroom has plantation shutters and an ensuite with double shower.
The open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen is virtually wall-to-wall glass at the rear, framing the lush views outside and opening to the glorious tropical entertaining area.
The downstairs rumpus room opens on to courtyard tropical oasis.
Among the many features of this beautifully presented residence are the high-quality finishes throughout, split-system air-conditioning and a double garage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.