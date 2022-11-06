Port Stephens Council's Karuah Place Plan was recently nominated at the NSW Awards for Planning Excellence.
The nomination recognised council's innovative planning approach, to improve the wellbeing and liveability of the Karuah community.
Council was in competition with 14 other projects in the category and unfortunately didn't bring home the award, but council's Vibrant Places coordinator Amber Herrmann said it was still a great achievement.
"Despite not winning we are so proud of what the Karuah community has achieved in both creating and bringing this plan to life," she said.
"It's an exciting example of how a local and community led approach can create real change in a community."
"Well done to the whole of the Karuah community for the nomination - it's wonderful recognition of all the effort."
The plan is focused on driving social wellbeing, creating a more connected town centre and better accessibility to the waterfront in Karuah.
Strategy and Environment Section manager Brock Lamont said the plan was about delivering economic growth for the river-side village, traditionally owned by the Worimi people.
"Through community engagement and consultation, we've ensure the plan recognises the values and priorities of the entire community including local businesses, community leaders, and the Worimi," he said.
He said the actions and projects of the plan highlighted Karuah's stunning natural environment, in conjunction with the need for new housing, business growth and job opportunities.
Place Planning Project manager Rebecca Morley said the nomination created a sense of pride in Karuah locals.
"We're grateful to the Karuah community for supporting the place plan and being active in its implementation, which has contributed to its overall success and ultimately, our nomination at the awards," she said.
