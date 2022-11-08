In a move to get people remembering, Williamtown Defence Family Group is encouraging the Port Stephens community to make a poppy for Remembrance Day.
Worn on November 11 each year, the red poppy has significant meaning to all Australians.
It was one of the first flowers to bloom in the battlefields of northern France and Belgium in World War I and in soldiers' folklore, the red of the poppy symbolises the blood of their comrades soaking the ground.
Williamtown Defence Family Group vice president Kay Elliott said the idea to make poppies was sparked last year by a Defence person's spouse.
"She wasn't in a position to get it up and running but I'm a do-er so I said let's do it."
Last year poppies were displayed in windows and gardens and this year she is hoping to see them on cenotaphs and in the street.
"I hope people see them and those who created them can share them and have a sense of pride knowing they made them," she said.
Ms Elliott said making poppies allows the whole community to get involved, particularly children and teaching them the importance of remembering.
"The local schools can get on board but it's also something that brothers and sisters and kids of family members who are serving can join in on," she said.
"It's a chance to explain to younger generations how the poppies have come about and how all generations that go to war need to be remembered of what they served, in any capacity."
"And a chance to remember what Defence does for us and what they've given for us."
Ms Elliott hoped to see more people making poppies in years to come.
"I'd like to get this going annually where people make poppies and share them with others.
"You don't have to be part of the Defence community to join in, because it's not about the Defense community, it's about remembering on the 11th of November.
"It's just one more way of remembering."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
