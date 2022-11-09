Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Tomaree National Park in new tourism campaign to lure interstate travellers to NSW's magnificent landscapes

November 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tomaree National Park is featured in the first ever joint National Parks and Wildlife Service and Destination NSW tourism campaign encouraging Australians to find your path in the states magnificent natural landscapes.

Tomaree National Park will feature in a regional NSW tourism campaign designed to lure Australians keen on travelling after pandemic restrictions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.