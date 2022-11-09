Tomaree National Park will feature in a regional NSW tourism campaign designed to lure Australians keen on travelling after pandemic restrictions.
The first ever National Parks and Wildlife Service and Destination NSW tourism marketing blitz is encouraging interstate travellers to 'find your path' in the state's natural landscapes, including the "crystal clear waters of Tomaree National Park".
"With more than 890 diverse national parks and reserves, we know that NSW is the national parks capital of Australia, but research suggests that our national parks aren't quite as well known as parks in other states," NSW Environment Minister James Griffin said.
"Our aim is for visitors to fall in love with our spectacular regions, arriving at our national parks as tourists and leaving as conservationists.
"Our national parks aren't just brimming with natural wonders, they also support 74,000 jobs and contribute $18 billion in visitor expenditure to our economy annually, with 75 per cent of the economic benefits delivered in rural and regional NSW."
With an estimated 200,000 people a year making the trek to the Tomaree Head summit, the inclusion of the area is another boost for the iconic patch of Port Stephens.
The Tomaree Headland Heritage Group earlier this year revealed a plan to turn the Tomaree Lodge site into an education and and tourism precinct.
The group wants the site to house a Marine Research Centre, museum and interpretive centre showcasing the area's rich WWII military history, visitor information centre and perhaps a restaurant or cafe.
The national campaign was rolled out across television, digital media and billboards in Victoria, Queensland, the ACT and Sydney on November 4.
Also featured in the campaign is a "incredibly diverse range of landscapes" such as the Warrumbungles, Mt Kosciuszko, Mungo and Mutawintji.
Tourism Minister Ben Franklin says the campaign is needed more than ever as vast swathes of the state are inundated with floods.
"Our national parks are perfectly positioned to support regional economic recovery and assist communities that have endured drought, bushfires, flooding and a pandemic," he said.
The government is investing $450 million for more than 200 visitor infrastructure projects state wide by 2024.
