There are two fish that appear on just about every fishers' bucket list.
A big snapper and a thumping great mulloway.
If you are one of those fishers, I'm pleased to inform you that you have come to the right place.
Port Stephens is famous for both snapper and mulloway with a history of mulloway going way back to the early pioneering days when oyster farmers would regularly wrestle huge fish up to 40kg in the warm shallows in Swan Bay and the upper reaches of the Karuah River.
The Karuah bridges are still two of the hottest mulloway spots inside the port.
Outside the port mulloway can be found just about everywhere you look.
Never be surprised to hook one over the reef system from Birubi to Broughton with the most likely spot being from Boulder Bay to Fingal Island.
The beaches around here are well documented mulloway pathways.
Pouring out of the Hunter River and Lake Macquarie, mulloway glide along Stockton Beach into the deeper gutters in search of worms, pipis and small fish.
Many mulloway have been caught as a by-catch when fishing for whiting, tailor or bream.
You will increase your chances if you target the big fish with mullet, whiting, worms or fillets of tailor.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens or fishing yarn to share, get in touch with Stinker. Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.