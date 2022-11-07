It is that time of the year again when the Port Stephens community is asked to nominate local champions in the Annual Awards.
Announced during the Port's Australia Day celebrations each year, the awards are an opportunity to recognise those who have made an outstanding contribution in the community, who have supported or inspired others, shown leadership or excelled in their field.
"We're so proud of those who stand out as shining lights in our community, whether it's through donating their time to community programs, championing local sports, or raising environmental awareness," Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said.
"We want to acknowledge those that go a little bit further, open their arms a little bit wider or give that little bit extra to inspire us all to make every day better."
There are seven award categories that the council is seeking nominations for:
The nominations are reviewed by an assessment panel made up of the mayor, general manager, three councillors, three community members from the Port Stephens Australia Day Coordinating Committee and one Freeman of Port Stephens.
The assessment panel is responsible for choosing the category for which the individual or group's nomination is assessed and awarded.
The assessment is based on information provided by the nominator.
Winners of the awards will be announced on January 26, 2023.
Corlette resident November Sheehan was named 2021 Citizen of the Year in recognition for her efforts in combating loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating the Facebook group Heart Letter Pen.
"It was an amazing honour - one which I never expected - to be named Port Stephens Citizen of the Year," Ms Sheehan said.
"Many people give up their time, effort and, in some cases, finances to make Port Stephens a better place to live and it's so important to recognise this service to the community."
Alongside Ms Sheehan, Port Stephens PCYC gymnastics coach Brigid Douglas was named Young Citizen of the Year.
The Clontarf Foundation was awarded Sportsgroup of the Year, Fingal Twilight Markets founder Maddie Crockett the Cultural Endeavour and Climate Action Port Stephens vice president Leonie Bryson the Environmental Award.
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens founder Kevin Stokes and former councillors John Nell and Ken Jordan were named Freemen of Port Stephens for their services to the community.
2022 Annual Awards nominations close at 5pm on Monday, November 28.
For more information and to nominate go to portstephens.nsw.gov.au/annual-awards.
