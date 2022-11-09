House of the Week: 13/3 Intrepid Close, Shoal Bay

This fabulous apartment affords the ultimate holiday lifestyle.
Located in the Intrepid building right on Shoal Bay beach, this first-floor apartment enjoys views straight through the heads.
Just stroll through the bush foreshore and you're on the pristine white sands of Shoal Bay, arguably one of the most beautiful spots in Australia.
The apartment features bright open-plan living with full-width glass framing the views and opening to the balcony; the main bedroom also opens to the balcony.
Offered fully furnished and ready to go, this apartment has been a fantastic holiday rental but leaves plenty of room for a new owner to add their personal touch. The owners of 36 years are committed to a sale.
Shoal Bay is on the southern shore of the bluewater paradise that is Port Stephens and a renowned holiday destination for its natural attractions, including the Tomaree Head summit walk.
Shoal Bay has a permanent population of around 1800, two primary schools and excellent shopping.
