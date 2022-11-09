Port Stephens Examiner
House of the Week: 13/3 Intrepid Close, Shoal Bay

November 10 2022 - 12:30am
House of the Week

House of the Week: 13/3 Intrepid Close, Shoal Bay
  • 13/3 Intrepid Close, Shoal Bay
  • 2 bed 1 bath 2 car
  • Auction: 1pm, December 3
  • Agency: O'Meara Property, Nelson Bay
  • Agent: Daniel O'Meara, 0421 326 445
  • Inspect: Saturdays, 11am-11.30am

This fabulous apartment affords the ultimate holiday lifestyle.

