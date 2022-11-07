When Ray Howitt retired from nearly four decades of teaching, he wanted to do something that would keep him young at heart.
Prior to moving to Salamander Bay in 2021, Mr Howitt worked in South West Sydney schools as a technology teacher, and it was during the Beijing Olympics that he developed a mini Olympics simulation for his students.
One of the sports that sparked plenty of interest was European Handball, played on an indoor court with the objective to throw the ball into the opponent's net, Mr Howitt said.
"It's a little bit like futsal but you're throwing the ball instead of controlling it with your feet. I took a little ball, we went on the netball court, put a couple little pop-up nets up and it was a total instance of success, the kids loved it," he said.
After retiring, he visited primary schools and created student European Handball competitions, and since moving to the Bay, he's made it his mission to share the joy of the sport in local schools.
"When I came up here last year I started going to a few schools, I took it [handball] to St Philip's in Nelson Bay and this year I've been to five schools and I've got a couple of more to go," he said.
Mr Howitt has plans to visit Shoal Bay and Tanilba Bay before the end of the year and hopes to venture to more next year.
"I don't have an agenda, I'm happy to take it and if schools don't play it anymore, that's their decision," he said.
"If schools accept me to come I'll go because I really enjoy it and I know the kids will enjoy it. It sort of keeps me young in a way too."
Mr Howitt self-donates the equipment to each school which includes two pop-up nets, two balls, a scoreboard and bibs.
"I donate all the equipment so it's ready to go because it's no good going to a school and asking if they have the equipment. I also bring a little siren and countdown timer along," he said.
He said despite costing "a bit of money", he enjoyed seeing the enthusiasm on students' faces.
"When you're a teacher and kids are bored, that's heartbreaking because you like to see them enjoying what they're doing and they're so motivated once they learn this," he said.
"It costs a bit of money, but I don't mind that because what am I going to do in retirement? Save all my money to have a big funeral or something?," he said jokingly.
Mr Howitt said he would like to see an interschool European Handball competition be created but he "wasn't fussed".
"I've seen it before, I've done that [in Sydney] and it works really well, but at the same time I don't want to push it," he said.
"I'm just a private individual offering something nice for the kids."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
