Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Salamander Bay's Ray Howitt introduces European Handball to Port's schools

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 8 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salamander Bay retiree Ray Howitt has a passion for introducing European Handball into primary schools. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

When Ray Howitt retired from nearly four decades of teaching, he wanted to do something that would keep him young at heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.