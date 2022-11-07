BIRUBI Point Surf Club must be due for some summer sunshine after a very wet season so far.
Club president Norm Barnes, a member for 20 years and president for three, is delighted with the club's membership - 400 volunteers who help with a variety of functions.
The club has chief training officer Steve Fogwill who mentors the first aid and bronze medallion classes. Junior development officer Rowen Fisher looks after the junior nippers program, while club captain Greg Williams keeps things ticking over with the patrol rosters.
The parents of nippers are also included and help with surf rescue, water safety certificates and the cadet program for 8-14 year olds. A real community club helping to make the beach safe for all.
THE Fingal Bay Bomboras held their annual general meeting on October 27.
The following people were elected to steer the club through the 2023 season: president Nathan Dover, vice president Darren Coles, secretary Jarrod Diemar, treasurer Leanne Blackwell and committee members George McDonald, Murray Waugh, Marc Stoddart, Jackie Longo, Grace Parfitt, Len Warburton, and Amberly Keating.
The coaches were also selected for next year. Premiership-winning coach Blaine O'Flaherty will mentor the ladies league tag team again while Paul Dooley will coach the men's team.
Paul was assistant coach to Bo Earl when the Bomboras won the A-grade premiership in 2016.
LIVE boxing returns to Nelson Bay Bowling Club on Saturday, November 19.
Fourteen amateur and professional bouts are expected to be on the War on the Water card with the main event featuring the Bay's own Aaron 'the assassin' Cocco from Next Level Gym.
He will take on tough New Zealander Dean Andrews. Adding spice to the night will be the battle of the codes with two bouts scheduled between players from the Fingal Bay Bomboras and the Nelson Bay Gropers.
Benny 'the mole' Schneider will take on Adam 'the dozer' Rayner in one bout and in the other it will be the clash of the back rowers with Isaac Kneipp and Darcey Fraser going head to head.
Ticket are $60 single entry. Corporate tables are available. Phone 0413 281 419.
THE Port Stephens Pythons posted a strong win over Stockton at Harker Oval last sunday in the T20 Denis Broad Cup.
The Pythons were all out for 110 with Jordan Rushford leading the charge with a well compiled 47 runs followed by Leigh Williams 17 and Craig Hunter 14.
The Seagulls managed 7-95 with the bowling honours shared between Brock Hawley 2-9, Jason Everleigh 2-16 and Tyran Everleigh 2-14.
The Pythons are at home this Saturday and will host the Nelson Bay Makos.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
