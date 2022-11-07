Overnight work on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash

Motorists are being advised of changed overnight traffic conditions on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash this week.
The work, being carried out from Monday to Wednesday, is to progress the Nelson Bay Road upgrade from Williamtown to Bobs Farm.
Motorists who are heading towards Nelson Bay will now drive on a new section of road.
Motorists heading towards Newcastle will remain on the existing Nelson Bay Road alignment
To minimise the impact to motorists, traffic changes and night work will be carried out from 6pm to 6am on Monday and Tuesday, November 7 and 8.
It is expected that this work to be complete by 6am on Wednesday, November 9, weather permitting.
Lane closures, traffic control and a 40km/h reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours and may affect travel times.
Short term stops may be required at times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
