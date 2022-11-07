Lodge plan should provide the greatest potential for the community

Jacques Cousteau stated that 'you will only love what you know and you will only preserve what you love'.
This is the philosophy behind the proposed integrated development for Tomaree Headland. We need to educate and learn about the marine and natural environment of the area and for that we need facilities.
Tomaree Head Lodge is a world class natural asset that deserves a world class development.
The Government has agreed that it remains in community hands and we, the community, need to provide the level of community stewardship, maturity and responsibility to deliver on this incredible opportunity.
Any plan for this site should aim to provide the greatest potential for the community, incorporating educational, social, cultural and environmental values.
Tomaree Headland Lodge Precinct provides a rare and unique combination as a natural classroom setting for a variety of marine, terrestrial and geographical education and research activities in conjunction with potentially world class natural history and cultural interpretive facilities, which should include cafe/refreshment opportunities for locals and visitors, and provide a fitting beginning/end to the Tomaree- Birubi Coastal Walk.
This precinct offers an exceptional opportunity for developing a residential field centre for school students, youth groups, Indigenous organisations and universities from across the state and beyond.
As a field studies centre it can provide state of the art experiential learning and research opportunities in estuarine and oceanic waters, coastal and terrestrial ecology, and sand dunes. It is a unique opportunity for university researchers, students, and teachers to study and learn about this area across a range of topics. In addition to practical field studies, students can gain experience in a variety of skills such as snorkelling, kayaking, boating and bush walking.
This concept has been endorsed by Professor David Booth from the University of Technology Sydney who has said "the Port Stephens-Great Lakes area is an exceptional biodiversity hub, has an important marine park, and is an area of ocean impacted by climate change, so a research and education centre focused on the sea at this site would be amazing".
Professor Adriana Verges from the University of NSW and Dr John Turnbull, a research associate at the University of Sydney, concur with Professor Booth's view.
The natural and cultural history (socio-ecology) of an area are closely linked.
A world class Interpretive Centre demonstrating this interaction and interdependence, closely linked to the field studies centre will provide visitors and students with a comprehensive insight into the natural and cultural history of the area. A well-considered and appointed interpretive centre will provide teaching and learning opportunities for students, teachers and visitors.
The interpretive facilities can also function as a community cultural centre, hosting community art exhibitions, cultural events, festivals/fairs and potentially small conferences.
An added bonus is that the centre is already fully equipped to accommodate disabled students and visitors.
With well-considered design, this precinct should be able to cater for a wide range of educational and community aspirations and provide a world class facility to match its world class natural assets.
