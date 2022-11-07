Raymond Terrace has long flown under the radar as being one of the best spots around to snap a photo of jacarandas in bloom, but perhaps no longer.
An online poll on the NSW Government's official Facebook page last week named Raymond Terrace as one of the top four spots in the state to see the purple flowers in all their glory.
It came as little surprise to Port Stephens Deputy Mayor Giacomo Arnott who said: "Raymond Terrace certainly is number one when it comes to our jacarandas".
Raymond Terrace came in at number three behind Grafton and Kirribilli on the NSW Government's list of top spots to see jacarandas in NSW. Tamworth came in fourth.
Hundreds of people took to the NSW Government's Facebook page on October 28 to cast their vote in the poll.
The winners, as chosen by the public, were announced on November 3.
It comes as jacaranda season - arguably one of the most photographic times of the year - starts to ramp up.
The trees are starting to bloom, but have not reached their full potential yet.
While there was strong support for "the jacaranda capital" of NSW, Grafton, there was equally as much love for Raymond Terrace's Jacaranda Avenue.
Some commenters wrote of their surprise in finding a concentration of the purple flowering trees on their travels to and through Raymond Terrace.
Between mid-October to the end of November, Raymond Terrace's streets become filled with the beautiful purple flowers.
While not everyone loves the trees - one complaint is that the falling flowers cause pathways to become slippery - they are becoming increasingly popular with social media users who like to brighten up their feeds with a vibrant purple snap.
When looking for a spot to snap a purple picture in Raymond Terrace there's no better place to start than Jacaranda Avenue.
Nearby Sturgeon Street and Adelaide Street are also great places to check out for a solid purple background.
According to information from Raymond Terrace and Districts Historical Society, Jacaranda Avenue was originally known as Stockton Street as it was part of the early route that led to Stockton.
Today, the street owes its name to the jacaranda trees planted more than 75 years ago on either side of the thoroughfare by local born resident Clem Bambach.
In 1945, at his Raymond Terrace home, Bambach raised seedlings from a jacaranda pod taken from the Gloucester district.
The then council engineer, Roy Paton, recognised the potential of the trees and organised for council workers to plant them along Stockton Street.
After the jacarandas became well established, the council renamed Stockton Street to Jacaranda Avenue.
Jacaranda trees can grow up to 20 metres tall. The tree's main distinguishing feature is its the bell-shaped lavender-blue blooms, which has led to its popularity as an ornamental tree.
While jacaranda trees can be found throughout Raymond Terrace, there is a strong concentration in Jacaranda Avenue, Sturgeon Street and Adelaide Street outside the public school.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
