Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Facebook poll names Raymond Terrace as one of NSW's top four spots to see jacarandas in bloom

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
November 8 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace has been voted as one of the top four spots to see jacarandas in bloom around NSW. Pictured is the trees in bloom in Jacaranda Avenue on November 6, 2022.

Raymond Terrace has long flown under the radar as being one of the best spots around to snap a photo of jacarandas in bloom, but perhaps no longer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.