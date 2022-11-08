Submissions open: Have your say on future of Tomaree Lodge

The Department of Communities and Justice is now seeking comments and ideas from the community on the future use of the Tomaree Lodge site.
Submissions are open for public comment until January 6, 2023.
The NSW Government says it is committed to "retaining the Tomaree Lodge site in public hands" and is asking the community to "help decide the best use for it in the future".
Ideas put forward will be considered against parameters such as community benefit, cultural and heritage considerations.
"The NSW Government has determined that the site will remain in the public's hands for community and recreational use only. It cannot be sold, re-developed, used for residential purposes or loaned out to commercial interests."
To make a submission go to nsw.gov.au/have-your-say/future-use-of-tomaree-lodge.
