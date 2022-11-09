Port Stephens is among 15 councils across the state that has received a NSW Government grant to host a major cultural festival or event over the next two years.
The council received $100,000 for its Winter Heat Raymond Terrace event.
"With the grant, we'll deliver an outdoor event in winter at Raymond Terrace, focussing on families and new residents coming together with a focus on inclusion, culture, diversity and belonging," Port Stephens Council's Vibrant Places coordinator Amber Herrmann said.
"We'll draw on the rich cultural links to the Hunter river as a lifeline to the town for many years.
"In the coming months we will beginning working with our community to plan a unique event that celebrates our diverse cultures.
"We envisage large scale lighting installations and performances in Raymond Terrace, engaging local contractors and artists.
"We'll also introduce our newly appointed citizens to Port Stephens.
"Currently we welcome approx 100 new residents over three official citizenship ceremonies each year in Raymond Terrace.
"These new citizens, who herald from 14 different countries, would be joined by community groups and schools to create and celebrate key themes throughout the festival."
The Six Cities regions comprise of the Lower Hunter and Greater Newcastle City, Central Coast City, Illawarra-Shoalhaven City, Western Parkland City, Central River City and Eastern Harbour City.
The NSW Government will invest $8 million into 21 major events and festivals run by councils across these regions.
Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said the partnership between the state government and the councils for the events will be a "real win" for the residents and visitors of the communities that had received funds.
"Local councils are the level of government closest to the community, so the NSW Government working directly with councils in our six cities will ensure these celebrations benefit their communities directly," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"By partnering with councils, we are boosting local cultural celebrations led by local leaders, helping to cater for bigger crowds so tourists can experience everything their city has to offer."
The Minister for Multiculturalism, Mark Coure, added that each partnership with the 15 councils that had been announced successful for funding on Monday, November 7 would help make their events "bigger tourism attractions and local economy boosters".
In the Hunter Region, Port Stephens received funding alongside City of Newcastle for its New Annual festival and Lake Macquarie City Council for the Living Smart Festival Weekend. Both councils received $400,000.
Maitland City Council received the Hunter's greatest share, $650,000, for the Riverlights Multicultural Festival.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the funding boost was welcomed.
"For us to be able to host major festivals and events in partnership with local councils means everyone gets to experience the best the region has to offer," he said.
Ms Herrmann said the the council is building its list of local performers and creatives and welcomed anyone to email at events@portstephens.nsw.gov.au to express interest in being a part of the Winter Heat Raymond Terrace event and others across the Port.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.