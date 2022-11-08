Port Stephens Examiner
Excitement building for return of TilliFest in Lemon Tree Passage on November 19

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
November 8 2022 - 11:00am
Charlie and Mia Henderson, aged 9, with Jesse Murray, 18 months, feeding hot chips to the gulls along the water in Henderson Park. Pictures by Ellie-Marie Watts.

All the things that has made the Tilligerry Peninsula's biggest community event so great over the years will be back on the program when TilliFest returns on November 19.

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

