All the things that has made the Tilligerry Peninsula's biggest community event so great over the years will be back on the program when TilliFest returns on November 19.
Carnival rides will line the water's edge, there will be market and community stalls aplenty in Henderson Park, not to mention a huge array of food, live entertainment, performances and fireworks on offer.
"This is a real family festival and a great community event," Fran Corner from the Tilligerry Community Association, the organiser of TilliFest22, said.
"It's all about community - bringing people together, having fun and showcasing what's on offer in the community, to encourage people to get out and about and find out what's happening in their community, to visit the cafes, restaurants and shops.
"It's also the perfect time to start shopping for Christmas and supporting local creators."
Ms Corner said there's plenty on offer in the TilliFest22 program, which will run from 10am until the fireworks are set off over the water about 9pm.
There will be a fair ground with rides, market stalls, community group displays - even a stall with information about the upcoming Henderson Park redevelopment - plus performances on the main stage by Tanilba Bay and Salt Ash public school students, and two bands.
The Curious Legends will be roaming the festival with their popular puppets.
There will be a sail past, dog parade, taekwondo display, raffles and a visit by Santa in the afternoon.
Ms Corner said the festival has received its strongest support since the community association began organising the festival in 2012.
Greater Bank has come on board as the naming sponsor. The festival has been backed by 18 other organisations and businesses including Club Lemon Tree and Port Stephens Council.
"It's fabulous," Ms Corner said of the support. "I think everyone wants to get back out and enjoy what their community has to offer."
While there was some trepidation at hosting the event this year due to how wet Henderson Park has been following rain, Ms Corner said the association persisted, particularly after the cancellation of the Karuah Oyster and Timber Festival.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.