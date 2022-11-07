The 25th edition of the Angel Billy Golf Classic exceeded all expectations, raising more than $45,000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service which ended up playing a bigger role in the day than usual this year.
The helicopter was called to Nelson Bay Golf Club during the November 6 fundraising event after one of the 220 participants suffered a medical episode.
Carla Beer, a member of the Port Stephens Support Group for the helicopter service and an organiser of the Angel Billy, said the man had been about to tee off in the classic when he suffered the medical episode.
"He was attended to by players and staff of the Nelson Bay Golf Club until the NSW Ambulance and police arrived," she said.
"The paramedics then put the urgent call out for the rescue helicopter to attend.
"He was stabilised by paramedics and taken to the helicopter for transport to John Hunter Hospital.
"We received notification from his wife later that day to say he is expected to make a full recovery. This is all thanks to the quick response from all attendees and the fast transport to the hospital by the helicopter.
"It is ironic that this happened at our golf classic event but [it] just brings home the need for this amazing service."
The Angel Billy raised $45,000 on the day but donations are still coming in.
This includes money raised by the sale of merchandise, raffle tickets and donations for the Angel Billy event.
"It is normally our biggest fundraiser for the year but it surpassed all of us," Beer said. "The generosity of this amazing community, local businesses and individuals shows that we all know the value of the [helicopter] service.
"There are so many worthwhile charities about and we are humbled and proud to raise so much for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service via the Port Stephens Support Groups efforts."
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson is a regular in the Angel Billy, and said she was "delighted" to see so much raised for the service.
"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter does invaluable work. They have completed over 80,000 missions over 49 years. Best of all, no one has ever had to pay to be rescued, thanks to the fundraising efforts of so many passionate supporters," she said.
The Angel Billy has raised more than $750,000 since 1997.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
